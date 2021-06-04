News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 6/4: Training Camp Is Returning To Richmond

Jun 04, 2021 at 10:21 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Training_Camp_Site_Graphics_2560x1440_210602

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, June 4, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes reports on Washington returning to Richmond to start training camp.

-- The Washington Post's Matt Schudel writes about the death of former Washington offensive guard Vince Promuto.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also gives some perspective on Washington's battle for the backup quarterback role.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his observations from the first day of OTAs.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on Washington returning to Richmond to start training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Washington's playoff run invigorated the roster.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler looks at how Brian Baldinger feels about Washington and the NFC East.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also opens his notebook from Week 2 of OTAs.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that there is good reason around the excitement for Washington's offense. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras provides some insight on Dr. Barbara Roberts joining Washington as its full-time psychologist.

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Football Team, City of Richmond Announce Return To Richmond For 2021 Training Camp 

-- How Washington's Young LBs Are Learning To Grow Together

-- Jamin Davis Has A Mentor In Cole Holcomb

-- OTA Notebook Week 2: Competition From Top To Bottom

-- Dax Milne Bet On Himself At BYU, And It Paid Off

-- Dr. Barbara Roberts Wants To Help Normalize Mental Health In The NFL

-- Whether It's At Safety, Corner Or Nickel, Bobby McCain Wants To Compete And Win

-- There's More Than Speed In Washington's 'Dynamic' Bunch Of Wide Receivers

-- Washington Has An Exuberant Energy, And Its New Players Love It

-- Landon Collins Feels "Awesome" About His Recovery

-- Notes From Day 1 Of OTAs: Ryan Fitzpatrick Looks To Strengthen Bonds With His Teammates

-- Why Trust And Communication Are So Important To Ryan Fitzpatrick

-- 3 Storylines To Follow During Washington's OTAs

-- Jamin Davis Intends To 'Hit The Ground Running' In OTAs

-- How Dyami Brown Became Such A Dangerous Deep Threat

-- Sam Cosmi Has Simple, Yet Significant Goals This Offseason

-- Whether It's Scoring Touchdowns Or Getting Extra Yards, Jaret Patterson Does It All

-- 5 Things To Know About WR Dax Milne

-- 5 Things To Know About DE Shaka Toney

-- 5 Things To Know About DE William Bradley-King

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's 2021 Schedule

-- 5 Things To Know About S Darrick Forrest

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 6/3: All The Updates From Week 2 Of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 6/2: Dr. Barbara Roberts Brings An Emphasis On Mental Health

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 6/1: Here Comes Week 2 Of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, June 1, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/27: The Dynamic New Weapons Of Washington's Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/26: Looking Through The Notes From OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/25: Wrapping Up Day 1 Of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/24: Get Ready For Dyami Brown

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, May 24, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/21: Gearing Up For OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, May 21, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/20: Inside Charles Leno's Incredible Weekend

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/19: Competition At The Wide Receiver Position

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/18: Ryan Kerrigan Leaves A Lasting Impact In Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Advertising