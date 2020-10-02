Washington Football Daily: Who's In And Who's Out For Week 4?

QUICK HITS

-- Rivera believes Gibson is ready to break out: Rookie Antonio Gibson is averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and he's tied for the NFL lead with 12 broken tackles despite carrying the ball just 31 times.

Still, Rivera believes that Gibson can do more, and he expects to see the third-rounder showcase his full skillset soon.

"I think he's really close," Rivera said. "I think we saw glimpses the last few weeks, we really have. It's funny, too -- it's not just him breaking out, but it's us breaking out as offensive coaches and understanding what he does best and where to put him. We're just learning."

-- DL coach praises Settle, Smith-Williams: The absence of Matt Ioannidis will place larger responsibility on reserves Tim Settle and James Smith-Williams, but defensive line coach Sam Mills III is confident the duo will perform up to expectations against the Ravens.

On Settle: "I'm very confident in Tim. Tim has played pretty well the last couple weeks. The biggest thing I've noticed -- Tim is not replacing Matt. Tim is playing a little bit more, but other guys have got to step up around Tim also. So, as a collective group we're going to have to replace Matt, not just one person. It's not all on Tim. Tim will be fine. Tim is an NFL player who knows how to play this game at a high level. He'll just get more opportunity and I look forward to him taking advantage of that opportunity."

On Smith-Williams: "Well, James first and foremost -- the intelligence jumps out. He's got a unique way that he approaches the game. It's not really like a rookie. Sometimes we forget that James is a rookie because he's got an old soul. He can play inside and outside, so he can do a lot of different things for you. You can play him in different packages. We're just excited to give him those opportunities. That's what happens in this league. You hate to lose guys, you really do. But you also get excited for young guys to get opportunities."