News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Daily: Who's In And Who's Out For Week 4?

Oct 02, 2020 at 06:58 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Terry McLaurin makes a catch during the Washington Football Team's game against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 20, 2020 (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
Terry McLaurin makes a catch during the Washington Football Team's game against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 20, 2020 (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

The 2020 season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its inaugural campaign under head coach Ron Rivera.

Stay up to date with "Washington Football Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

THE LATEST

The Washington Football Team will be without defensive end Chase Young (groin) and wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (toe) on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Young, who has lived up to the expectations of being the No. 2 overall pick, suffered the injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns and did not return. Young did not practice all week, and on Friday, head coach Ron Rivera said the rookie pass-rusher will be monitored "day-by-day" moving forward.

"We'll see how he ends up Wednesday, Thursday, Friday," Rivera said. "We'll have him listed wherever we believe he's best fitted. We'll watch him as he practices. The most important thing is to see how he looks the next day. You can tell how he looks in practice, but how he reacts to the strain and stress of work, you don't know till the next day."

Sims appeared on the injury report last week after hurting his toe in Arizona, but ended up playing 23 offensive snaps and returned kicks and punts against the Browns. However, Rivera said that Sims' injury became "a little more re-aggravated," in that game, so the team decided to keep him out of practice this week to give him a chance to heal properly."

"He's valuable to who we are," Rivera said of Sims, who has six catches for 130 yards this season. "He's our specialist and he's also one of our slot receivers. We just feel that now is an opportunity to let him rest it."

Related Links

Washington will also be without linebacker Cole Holcomb, who will miss his third straight game with a knee injury, and have four players listed as questionable: Terry McLaurin (thigh), tackle Morgan Moses (hip), linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) and Ryan Anderson (ankle).

McLaurin appeared on the injury report Thursday and did not practice Friday, putting his availability for the Ravens game in jeopardy. McLaurin has been by far the team's best offensive player, so losing him would be significant, especially with Sims already being ruled out. Should McLaurin sit, fourth-round rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden would most likely make his first-career NFL start.

Recent and long-term history indicates Moses will play Sunday. He was listed as questionable entering Week 3 but played every offensive snap in his 83rd consecutive start. He was also a full participant in practice Friday.

The Ravens, meanwhile, have eight players listed as questionable, including several starters. The full injury report can be found, HERE.

PHOTOS: Ravens Practice Week 10/2

The Washington Football team held practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Oct. 2, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

_GC41181
1 / 97
_GC40816
2 / 97
_GC41271
3 / 97
_GC41233
4 / 97
_GC41225
5 / 97
_GC41247
6 / 97
_GC41260
7 / 97
_GC41254
8 / 97
_GC41241
9 / 97
_GC41230
10 / 97
_GC41189
11 / 97
_GC41213
12 / 97
_GC41187
13 / 97
_GC41202
14 / 97
_GC41163
15 / 97
_GC41155
16 / 97
_GC41130
17 / 97
_GC41166
18 / 97
_GC41131
19 / 97
_GC41071
20 / 97
_GC41093
21 / 97
_GC41105
22 / 97
_GC41104
23 / 97
_GC41059
24 / 97
_GC41082
25 / 97
_GC41030
26 / 97
_GC41001
27 / 97
_GC41029
28 / 97
_GC41042
29 / 97
_GC41792
30 / 97
_GC40978
31 / 97
_GC40995
32 / 97
_GC41777
33 / 97
_GC40906
34 / 97
_GC40992
35 / 97
_GC41750
36 / 97
_GC41706
37 / 97
_GC41761
38 / 97
_GC41703
39 / 97
_GC41748
40 / 97
_GC41715
41 / 97
_GC41729
42 / 97
_GC40959
43 / 97
_GC41578
44 / 97
_GC40920
45 / 97
_GC41692
46 / 97
_GC41580
47 / 97
_GC41606
48 / 97
_GC40977
49 / 97
_GC41579
50 / 97
_GC41577
51 / 97
_GC41576
52 / 97
_GC40894
53 / 97
_GC41570
54 / 97
_GC41526
55 / 97
_GC41555
56 / 97
_GC41540
57 / 97
_GC41536
58 / 97
_GC41539
59 / 97
_GC41519
60 / 97
_GC41532
61 / 97
_GC41498
62 / 97
_GC41489
63 / 97
_GC41479
64 / 97
_GC41457
65 / 97
_GC40866
66 / 97
_GC41475
67 / 97
_GC41459
68 / 97
_GC41448
69 / 97
_GC40875
70 / 97
_GC40884
71 / 97
_GC41406
72 / 97
_GC40865
73 / 97
_GC41408
74 / 97
_GC41433
75 / 97
_GC41421
76 / 97
_GC41400
77 / 97
_GC40857
78 / 97
_GC41394
79 / 97
_GC41387
80 / 97
_GC41330
81 / 97
_GC41393
82 / 97
_GC41384
83 / 97
_GC41346
84 / 97
_GC41367
85 / 97
_GC41366
86 / 97
_GC40845
87 / 97
_GC41375
88 / 97
_GC41361
89 / 97
_GC41353
90 / 97
_GC40842
91 / 97
_GC41310
92 / 97
_GC40820
93 / 97
_GC40832
94 / 97
_GC41321
95 / 97
_GC41326
96 / 97
_GC41289
97 / 97

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

QUICK HITS

-- Rivera believes Gibson is ready to break out: Rookie Antonio Gibson is averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and he's tied for the NFL lead with 12 broken tackles despite carrying the ball just 31 times.

Still, Rivera believes that Gibson can do more, and he expects to see the third-rounder showcase his full skillset soon.

"I think he's really close," Rivera said. "I think we saw glimpses the last few weeks, we really have. It's funny, too -- it's not just him breaking out, but it's us breaking out as offensive coaches and understanding what he does best and where to put him. We're just learning."

-- DL coach praises Settle, Smith-Williams: The absence of Matt Ioannidis will place larger responsibility on reserves Tim Settle and James Smith-Williams, but defensive line coach Sam Mills III is confident the duo will perform up to expectations against the Ravens.

On Settle: "I'm very confident in Tim. Tim has played pretty well the last couple weeks. The biggest thing I've noticed -- Tim is not replacing Matt. Tim is playing a little bit more, but other guys have got to step up around Tim also. So, as a collective group we're going to have to replace Matt, not just one person. It's not all on Tim. Tim will be fine. Tim is an NFL player who knows how to play this game at a high level. He'll just get more opportunity and I look forward to him taking advantage of that opportunity."

On Smith-Williams: "Well, James first and foremost -- the intelligence jumps out. He's got a unique way that he approaches the game. It's not really like a rookie. Sometimes we forget that James is a rookie because he's got an old soul. He can play inside and outside, so he can do a lot of different things for you. You can play him in different packages. We're just excited to give him those opportunities. That's what happens in this league. You hate to lose guys, you really do. But you also get excited for young guys to get opportunities."

-- Wright in line for first NFL start: Undrafted rookie Isaiah Wright played 29 offensive snaps against the Browns, and he should have an even bigger workload in the absence of Sims. Wright flashed in Cleveland, catching four of his six targets for 24 yards, but he'll be going up against perhaps the best cornerback duo in the league in first-team All-Pros Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- President's Weekly Brief: Trust The (Naming) Process

-- Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Ravens, Week 4

-- Washington Football Team Places Bryce Love On Injured Reserve

-- The Best Is Yet To Come For Antonio Gandy-Golden

-- Wake Up Washington 10/2: Gearing Up For The Ravens

-- Washington Football Daily 10/1: How Facing Kyler Murray Will Help Washington Defend Lamar Jackson

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Bests The Ravens An Overtime Thriller

-- Washington Football Team Vs. Ravens Preview: The Battle Of The Beltway

-- Here's How Dwayne Haskins Can Take Advantage Of The Ravens' Pass Defense

-- Washington Football Tea Places Matt Ioannidis On Injured Reserve

-- Ron Rivera Will Continue To Put His Trust In Dwayne Haskins

-- NFC East Roundup: Looking At Where Washington Stands After Week 3

INJURY REPORT

You can find the injury report for the Washington Football Team's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

View this post on Instagram

Got your back 👊

A post shared by Washington Football Team (@washingtonnfl) on

Related Content

news

Washington Football Daily 10/1: How Facing Kyler Murray Will Help Washington Defend Lamar Jackson

Washington wants to learn from its experience playing against Kyler Murray and use that knowledge against Jackson and the Ravens.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/30: Ron Rivera Believes Montez Sweat Will Be 'A Force To Be Reckoned With'

In the absence of Matt Ioannidis and Chase Young, Sweat had perhaps his best career performance against the Browns.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/29: Jennifer King, Callie Brownson And Sarah Thomas Make NFL History

Sunday's game between the Washington Football Team and the Cleveland Browns marked the first time in league history that three women were on an NFL field in an official capacity.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/28: Ron Rivera Has Been 'Very Pleased' With The Rookie Class So Far

The team's first-year players have made their presence felt three games into the 2020 campaign.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/25: Terry McLaurin Sees A Fun Challenge In Facing A Defense's Best Cornerback

McLaurin has already lined up against Darius Slay and Patrick Peterson. His next challenge could be Denzel Ward.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/24: Cleveland Has A Dominant Rushing Attack. Ron Rivera Believes Washington's Can Develop Into One.

The duo of Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic combined to rush for 108 yards in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/23: Matt Ioannidis Has Been Learning 'A Whole Different Play Style.' It's Challenging, But It's Paying Off.

Ioannidis already has 1.5 sacks on five pressures in Jack Del Rio's 4-3 defense.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/22: Terry McLaurin Among Best Pass-Catchers In Franchise History Through 16 Games

McLaurin ranks second in receiving yards (1,105), tied for second in touchdowns (eight) and third in catches (70).
news

Washington Football Daily 9/21: Ron Rivera Wants To See Dwayne Haskins Start Games Faster

Haskins has put together strong second halves against the Cardinals and Eagles. Rivera wants to find ways for him to get off to better starts.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/18: Expect The Offense To Use A Lot Of Motion This Season

In Week 1 against the Eagles, Washington used motion at the snap 26.9% of the time, which was the third-highest rate in the NFL. 
news

Washington Football Daily 9/17: Dontrelle Inman Brings Knowledge And Information To Washington's Wide Receiver Group

Inman is the oldest receiver on Washington's roster. Aside from his skills on the field, he adds veteran experience to the position's young core of players.

Advertising