Training Camp Daily 8/13: Attitude, Preparation, Effort

With exactly one month until the Washington Football Team's season opener, head coach Ron Rivera held his first full, in-person team meeting Thursday morning.

While Rivera has been in Washington for more than seven months, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NFL to implement a fully virtual offseason, revamp training camps and eliminate preseason games. For the past two weeks, players have participated in glorified offseason training activities to gear up for the most unusual season in league history.

The ramp-up period began Thursday, marking the first time players could practice in helmets. It was also the first time Rivera had the chance to address his players and coaches both face-to-face and all at once.

According to wide receiver Terry McLaurin, he delivered.

"He hit us with a pretty big message this morning," McLaurin told reporters Thursday. "Not to get all the way into it, but just the way that we come out onto the field every day is something that we can control. Our attitude, our preparation and our effort are some things we can control on a day-to-day basis, and we're going to be a physical football team that attacks people on both sides of the ball, and it starts out front with our offensive and defensive line."

Speaking before McLaurin, defensive end Montez Sweat mentioned the same three words: attitude, preparation and effort. Rivera reiterates them daily, Sweat said, in addition to preaching about the importance of becoming a family.

An unprecedented offseason has complicated Rivera's first season in Washington, but his principles to create a sustainable, winning culture have remained the same.