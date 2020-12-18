WFT Daily: Seahawks Provide Another Measuring Stick For The Defense

"Now we're going against...probably in my opinion one of the premier escape artists in this league who has his eyes downfield, whose receivers understand that when he breaks the pocket, this is the area I have to get to, and these are the areas we have to cover," Rivera said.

Fortunately, Wilson will be facing one of the stingiest secondaries in the NFL. Washington allows 206.3 yards per game, which is the third fewest in the NFL. Cornerback Ronald Darby's Pro Football Focus overall grade is tied for 10th, rookie safety Kamren Curl is second on the team with 69 tackles, and Kendall Fuller is tied for fourth with four interceptions.

The last time Wilson faced a top 3 secondary was against the Los Angeles Rams, who forced two interceptions in a 23-16 win. The secondary will try to do the same thing to Seattle's seventh-ranked passing offense, but it will also have to fare with wide receiver DK Metcalf, who ranks second with 1,180 yards and is the fifth-most efficient wide receiver, according to Football Outsiders. Metcalf's ability, said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, makes him "a monster in this league."

"He's one of the premier guys out there. Russell knows how to get him the ball. It's one of the tough matchups that we have this week."

Del Rio and Washington's defense will want to play aggressive against Seattle, but that will be a challenge since Wilson's mobility is so pivotal to its offense. Mobile quarterbacks create another dimension and extend plays, Del Rio said, so it is imperative to be disciplined when those breakdowns happen. That means both the pass rush and coverage will need to play well off each other.

"How well we do at getting him trapped and down and rushed will help us in the back end. We've got to be good at it," Del Rio said. "In the back end, we've got to be able to take away throws and have some tight coverage so that the quarterback doesn't have what he wants and he has to hold it. All those things work hand in hand. Rush and coverage work hand in hand. We're playing a quarterback that has great mobility. It's a challenge."

The defense has risen to similar challenges before, especially in the past month. Few units have performed better in terms of points allowed than Washington over the past three games. Rivera feels like the group is ascending with three games left; he'll see how far it has risen against the Seahawks.